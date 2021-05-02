Pallavaram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

30. Pallavaram (पल्लावरम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Pallavaram is part of 5. Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.37%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.29%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 4,36,175 eligible electors, of which 2,16,959 were male, 2,19,175 female and 41 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pallavaram in 2021 is 1010.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 4,06,839 eligible electors, of which 2,03,348 were male, 2,03,472 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,77,644 eligible electors, of which 1,40,597 were male, 1,37,047 female and 27 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pallavaram in 2016 was 73. In 2011, there were 73.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Karunanithi, I of DMK won in this seat by defeating Saraswathi, C.R of AIADMK by a margin of 22,165 votes which was 8.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 44.94% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P. Dhansingh of AIADMK won in this seat defeating T. M. Anbarasan of DMK by a margin of 17,374 votes which was 8.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 52.7% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 30. Pallavaram Assembly segment of Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Sriperumbudur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Sriperumbudur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 22 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Pallavaram are: Rajendran (AIADMK), Karunanithi (DMK), Karthick (BSP), Murugesan (DMDK), Ajithkumar (PT), Kumar (AMGRDMK), Gokulkrishnan (TNIK), Sasikumar Lakshmipathy (NDPSI), Sathyaseelan (LJP), Senthil Kumar (MNM), Serma Selvaraj (DMSK), Minishree Kanagaraj (NTK), Veeralakshmi (MIPA), Sridharan (DMPMK), Kanagaraj (IND), Kumara Doss (IND), Sadam Hussain (IND), Balaji (IND), Bhaskaran (IND), Perumal (IND), Michael (IND), Ramachandran R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.86%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 61.76%, while it was 72.2% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 30. Pallavaram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 437. In 2011 there were 298 polling stations.

EXTENT:

30. Pallavaram constituency comprises of the following areas of Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu: Tambaram Taluk (Part) Polichalur (CT), Anakaputhur (TP), Pammal (TP), Tirusulam (CT), Pallavaram (M), Thiruneermalai (TP) and Meenambakkam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Kancheepuram.

The total area covered by Pallavaram is 31 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pallavaram is: 12°57’50.0"N 80°07’52.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Pallavaram results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam