Palus-Kadegaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पळूस खडेगाव): Kadam Vishwajeet Leading

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Palus-Kadegaon (पळूस खडेगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

October 24, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Kadam Vishwajeet Patangrao
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Palus-Kadegaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पळूस खडेगाव): Kadam Vishwajeet Leading
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Palus-Kadegaon (पळूस खडेगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

285. Palus-Kadegaon (पळूस खडेगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Sangli district of Maharashtra and is part of Sangli Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.98% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.64%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.48%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,78,350 eligible electors, of which 1,40,765 were male, 1,37,580 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 757 service voters had also registered to vote.

Palus-Kadegaon Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
12419
85.59%
Kadam Vishwajeet Patangrao
NOTA
1109
7.64%
Nota
IND
469
3.23%
Adv. Pramod Ganpatrao Patil
SS
313
2.16%
Sanjay Ananda Vibhute
IND
79
0.54%
Vilas Shamrao Kadam
BSP
54
0.37%
Rahul Shivaji Patil
IND
24
0.17%
Ajinkaykumar Vasant Kadam
IND
21
0.14%
Jadhav Sandip Ramchandra
JP
12
0.08%
Adhikrao Sampat Channe
IND
10
0.07%
Anil Bala Kinikar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,54,502 eligible electors, of which 1,30,647 were male, 1,23,853 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 757 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,33,259.

Palus-Kadegaon has an elector sex ratio of 977.37.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Kadam Patangrao Shripatrao of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 24034 votes which was 11.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 53.82% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Patangrao Shripatrao Kadam of INC won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 35585 votes which was 19.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 58.36% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 285. Palus-Kadegaon Assembly segment of Sangli Lok Sabha constituency. Sangli Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 73.74%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 82.14%, while it was 78.03 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.4%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 283 polling stations in 285. Palus-Kadegaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 269.

Extent: 285. Palus-Kadegaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Sangli district of Maharashtra: Palus Tehsil, Kadegaon Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Palus-Kadegaon is: 17.084 74.4084.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Palus-Kadegaon results.

