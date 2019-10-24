Palwal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पलवल): Deepak Mangla of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Palwal (पलवल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Palwal district of Haryana and is part of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.59% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.32%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,30,061 eligible electors, of which 1,25,449 were male, 1,04,607 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,387 service voters had also registered to vote.

Palwal Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 22632 60.25% Deepak Mangla LEADING INC 13744 36.59% Karan Singh NOTA 216 0.58% Nota BMKP 182 0.48% Sunil Kumar IND 149 0.40% Deepak IND 142 0.38% Dr. K.p. Singh AAP 134 0.36% Kuldeep Kaushik INLD 133 0.35% Satpal IND 97 0.26% Krishan IND 77 0.20% Karan Veer LKSK(P) 56 0.15% Puneet Bhardwaj JJP -- 0.00% Gaya Lal

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,97,019 eligible electors, of which 1,07,777 were male, 89,241 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,387 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,54,279.

Palwal has an elector sex ratio of 833.86.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Karan Singh Dalal of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 5642 votes which was 3.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.51% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Subhash Choudhary of INLD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6672 votes which was 5.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INLD had a vote share of 46.42% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 84. Palwal Assembly segment of Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency. Faridabad Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 70.23%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 77.7%, while it was 72.2 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.47%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 244 polling stations in 84. Palwal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 193.

Extent: 84. Palwal constituency comprises of the following areas of Palwal district of Haryana: KC Chandhat, PCs Dhatir, Allika, Gugera and Palwal of Palwal-I KC, PCs Rundhi, Asaota and Rasulpur of Palwal-II KC and Palwal (Municipal Council) of Palwal Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Palwal is: 28.1373 77.394.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Palwal results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.