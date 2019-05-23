Pamarru Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

77. Pamarru is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Krishna district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 1,80,834 voters of which 88,633 are male and 92,194 are female and 7 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Pamarru , recorded a voter turnout of 87.81%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 88.23% and in 2009, 85.45% of Pamarru 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Uppuleti Kalpana of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 1,069 votes which was 0.7% of the total votes polled. Uppuleti Kalpana polled a total of 1,51,759 (41.76%) votes.INC's D Y Das won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the JD(U) candidate by a margin of 6940 (4.83%) votes. D Y Das polled 1,43,809 which was 41.76% of the total votes polled.Pamarru went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: पामर्रु (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పామర్రు (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)