Panaji Bypoll: Bottles Flung at BJP Candidate's Car, Congress Dismisses Allegations

Hours after BJP Panaji bypoll candidate Siddharth Kunkolienkar's car was attacked, the opposition Congress refuted allegations that its workers couldbe behind the incident.Kunkolienkar filed a complaint with Panaji police station in the early hours of Friday after two unidentified youth threw bottles on his car."In the light of cowardly attack, I request my @BJP4India karyakartas and people of Panaji to remain united and calm. We will not get disturbed by such acts of #Goondagiri. Let us stay focused and work hard to ensure a @BJP4India win in Panaji with a historic margin," he tweeted Friday morning.Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said his party had nothing to with the incident and, in a sarcastic vein, asked the state government to provide Kunkolienkar a security detail of "100 guards and five escort vehicles".The bypoll is slated for May 19.