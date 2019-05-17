English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Panaji Bypoll: Bottles Flung at BJP Candidate's Car, Congress Dismisses Allegations
Kunkolienkar filed a complaint with Panaji police station in the early hours of Friday after two unidentified youth threw bottles on his car.
BJP's candidate for the Panaji bypoll - Siddharth Kunkolienkar.
Panaji: Hours after BJP Panaji bypoll candidate Siddharth Kunkolienkar's car was attacked, the opposition Congress refuted allegations that its workers could
be behind the incident.
"In the light of cowardly attack, I request my @BJP4India karyakartas and people of Panaji to remain united and calm. We will not get disturbed by such acts of #Goondagiri. Let us stay focused and work hard to ensure a @BJP4India win in Panaji with a historic margin," he tweeted Friday morning.
Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said his party had nothing to with the incident and, in a sarcastic vein, asked the state government to provide Kunkolienkar a security detail of "100 guards and five escort vehicles".
The bypoll is slated for May 19.
