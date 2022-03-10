Panaji Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Panaji seat in Goa. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Valmiki Datta Naik (AAP), Atanasio Monserrate (BJP), Utpal Manohar Parrikar (IND), Elvis Gomes (INC), Yeshwant Madar (IND), Devendra Sundaram (IND), Rajesh Vinayak Redkar (RGP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 73.75%, which is -4.63% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Panaji results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.11 Panaji (Panjim) (पणजी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Panaji is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.96% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 22,489 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 10,619 were male and 11,870 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Panaji in 2022 is: 1,118 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 22,203 eligible electors, of which 10,648 were male,11,555 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 21,355 eligible electors, of which 10,404 were male, 10,951 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Panaji in 2017 was 0. In 2012, there were 0 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker of BJP won in this seat defeating Atanasio J Monserrate of UGP by a margin of 1,069 which was 6.17% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.7% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Manohar Parrikar of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Yatin Parekh of INC by a margin of 6,068 votes which was 36.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 66.13% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 11 Panaji Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Panaji are: Valmiki Datta Naik (AAP), Atanasio Monserrate (BJP), Utpal Manohar Parrikar (IND), Elvis Gomes (INC), Yeshwant Madar (IND), Devendra Sundaram (IND), Rajesh Vinayak Redkar (RGP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.75%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 78.38%, while it was 78.85% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Panaji went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.11 Panaji Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 30. In 2012, there were 30 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.11 Panaji comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - Panaji (Municipal Council) - Ward No.8 to 11 and 13 to 18 of Panaji Saza in Tiswadi Taluka; Panelim (OG)-Ward No. 17 of Ella Saza in Tiswadi Taluka.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Panaji constituency, which are: Saligao, Porvorim, Taleigao, St. Cruz. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Panaji is approximately 5 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Panaji is: 15°29’15.7"N 73°49’17.4"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Panaji results.

