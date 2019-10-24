Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Panchkula Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पंचकूला): Gian Chand Gupta of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Panchkula (पंचकूला) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Panchkula (पंचकूला) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
2. Panchkula (पंचकूला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Panchkula district of Haryana and is part of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.36% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.88%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,10,149 eligible electors, of which 1,11,467 were male, 98,676 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 376 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,95,971 eligible electors, of which 1,04,110 were male, 91,864 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 376 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,43,985.
Panchkula has an elector sex ratio of 885.25.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Gian Chand Gupta of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 44602 votes which was 34.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.28% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Devender Kumar Bansal of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 12260 votes which was 14.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 35.29% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 2. Panchkula Assembly segment of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. Ambala Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 65.72%, while it was 57.45 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -5.72%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 197 polling stations in 2. Panchkula constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 185.
Extent: 2. Panchkula constituency comprises of the following areas of Panchkula district of Haryana: KC Panchkula and Panchkula (Municipal Council) of Panchkula Tehsil.
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Panchkula is: 30.6447 76.9319.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Panchkula results.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- These Researchers Have a Way of Improving The Wi-Fi Coverage Range by 200 Feet
- Google Has Five News Apps And Games That Are All About Reducing Your Screen Time
- Anand Mahindra Wants to Gift a Car to Man Who Took His Mother on India Tour on Scooter
- Is Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai a Follow-up to Tere Naam or Wanted? Salman Khan Finally Answers
- Mozilla Firefox 70 Turns The Tables And Now You Can Track What is Tracking You