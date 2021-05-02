Panchla Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

175. Panchla (पंचला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and Howrah district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Panchla is part of 25. Howrah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.59%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.85%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,66,158 eligible electors, of which 1,35,659 were male, 1,30,496 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Panchla in 2021 is 962.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,35,296 eligible electors, of which 1,23,161 were male, 1,12,134 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,06,662 eligible electors, of which 1,08,944 were male, 97,718 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Panchla in 2016 was 32. In 2011, there were 26.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Gulsan Mullick of TMC won in this seat by defeating Doli Roy of AIFB by a margin of 31,927 votes which was 16.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 52.98% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Gulsan Mullick of TMC won in this seat defeating Doli Roy of AIFB by a margin of 12,118 votes which was 7.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.76% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 175. Panchla Assembly segment of Howrah Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Howrah Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Howrah Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Panchla are: Gulsan Mullick (TMC), Mohit Lal Ghanti (BJP), Amar Chatterjee (AMB), Abdul Jalil Sk (RSMP), Shyamal Mondal (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.38%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.15%, while it was 81.02% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 362 polling stations in 175. Panchla constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 279. In 2011 there were 252 polling stations.

EXTENT:

175. Panchla constituency comprises of the following areas of Howrah district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Panchla and 2. Gobindapur, Islampur, Laskarpur, Polegustia GPs of CDB Jagatballavpur. It shares an inter-state border with Howrah.

The total area covered by Panchla is 97 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Panchla is: 22°34’12.7"N 88°07’06.6"E.

