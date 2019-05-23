English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Panchmahal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Panch Mahals): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Panchmahal (પંચમહાલ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
18. Panchmahal (Panch Mahals) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.17% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 14.59%. The estimated literacy level of Panchmahal is 74.36%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chauhan Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,70,596 votes which was 18.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.45% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Chauhan Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,081 votes which was 0.34% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.47% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.30% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.65% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Panchmahal was: Chauhan Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,20,230 men, 7,56,434 women and 3 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Panchmahal Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Panchmahal is: 22.777266 73.620253
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पंचमहाल, गुजरात (Hindi); পঞ্চমহল, গুজরাত (Bengali); पंचमहाल, गुजरात (Marathi); પંચમહાલ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); பஞ்சமகால், குஜராத் (Tamil); పంచ్ మహల్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಪಂಚ ಮಹಲ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); പഞ്ച്മഹാൽ, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
BJP
Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod
BJP
Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod
LEADING
Panchmahal Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Lalabhai Gadhvi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
HND
--
--
Rathod Vijaysinh Mohansinh
BSP
--
--
Shaikh Kalim Abdul Latif
BJP
--
--
Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod
NCP
--
--
Virendra Parsottamdas Patel
INC
--
--
Khant Vechatbhai Kuberbhai
