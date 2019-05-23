Panchmahal Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Panch Mahals): Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod BJP Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod LEADING

Panchmahal Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Lalabhai Gadhvi NOTA -- -- Nota HND -- -- Rathod Vijaysinh Mohansinh BSP -- -- Shaikh Kalim Abdul Latif BJP -- -- Ratansinh Magansinh Rathod NCP -- -- Virendra Parsottamdas Patel INC -- -- Khant Vechatbhai Kuberbhai

18. Panchmahal (Panch Mahals) is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Gujarat region of Gujarat in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 5.17% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 14.59%. The estimated literacy level of Panchmahal is 74.36%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chauhan Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 1,70,596 votes which was 18.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.45% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Chauhan Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,081 votes which was 0.34% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 46.47% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 5 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 59.30% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.65% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Panchmahal was: Chauhan Prabhatsinh Pratapsinh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,20,230 men, 7,56,434 women and 3 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Panchmahal is: 22.777266 73.620253Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पंचमहाल, गुजरात (Hindi); পঞ্চমহল, গুজরাত (Bengali); पंचमहाल, गुजरात (Marathi); પંચમહાલ, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); பஞ்சமகால், குஜராத் (Tamil); పంచ్ మహల్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಪಂಚ ಮಹಲ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); പഞ്ച്മഹാൽ, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)