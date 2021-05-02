Pandabeswar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

275. Pandabeswar (पांडाबेश्वर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Pandabeswar is part of 40. Asansol Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.95%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,11,864 eligible electors, of which 1,10,474 were male, 1,01,389 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pandabeswar in 2021 is 918.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,90,960 eligible electors, of which 1,02,478 were male, 88,482 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,68,065 eligible electors, of which 92,052 were male, 76,013 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pandabeswar in 2016 was 101. In 2011, there were 64.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Kumar Jitendra Tewari of TMC won in this seat by defeating Gouranga Chatterjee of CPIM by a margin of 5,470 votes which was 3.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.04% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Gouranga Chatterjee of CPIM won in this seat defeating Zahir Alam of TMC by a margin of 7,811 votes which was 5.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 49.69% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 275. Pandabeswar Assembly segment of Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Asansol Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Asansol Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Pandabeswar are: Jitendra Kumar Tewari (BJP), Narendranath Chakraborty (TMC), Rakesh Kumar Das (BSP), Subhas Bauri (CPIM), Atul Chandra Bauri (BJMP), Dana Goswami (SUCOIC), Pradip Kumar Poddar (IND), Sanjay Yadav (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.47%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.81%, while it was 80.51% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 286 polling stations in 275. Pandabeswar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 237. In 2011 there were 210 polling stations.

EXTENT:

275. Pandabeswar constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Pandabeswar and 2. CDB Faridpur Durgapur. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Pandabeswar is 212 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pandabeswar is: 23°40’09.8"N 87°17’30.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Pandabeswar results.

