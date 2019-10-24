Pandharpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पंढरपूर): Paricharak Sudhakar Ramchandra of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

252. Pandharpur (पंढरपूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Solapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,33,397 eligible electors, of which 1,74,052 were male, 1,59,342 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 537 service voters had also registered to vote.

Pandharpur Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 5014 48.41% Bhalake Bharat Tukaram LEADING BJP 4218 40.72% Paricharak Sudhakar Ramchandra IND 1126 10.87% Autade Samadhan Mahadeo IND -- 0.00% Pratap Pandurang Kamble IND -- 0.00% Mane Santosh Mahadev IND -- 0.00% Nishikant Bandu Patil IND -- 0.00% Prof. Engineer Namdeo Shekappa Thorbole Patil IND -- 0.00% Sunil Suresh Gore IND -- 0.00% Sudarshan Raychand Khandare BSP -- 0.00% Sarvagod Sarika Ravindra VBA -- 0.00% Khadatare Dattatraya Tatya INC -- 0.00% Kalunge Shivajirao Bajirao IND -- 0.00% Adv.lokare Shivlal Krishna BVA -- 0.00% Adv.aavchare Maruti Krishna IND -- 0.00% Abdul Rauf Jafar Mulani IND -- 0.00% Annasaheb Sukhadev Maske BMHP -- 0.00% Aware Siddheshwar Bharat IND -- 0.00% Hanamant Vitthal Birajdar IND -- 0.00% Birappa Madhukar Mote IND -- 0.00% Birappa Ishwar Waghmode NOTA -- 0.00% Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,02,914 eligible electors, of which 1,59,167 were male, 1,43,746 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 537 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,74,527.

Pandharpur has an elector sex ratio of 915.49.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhalake Bharat Tukaram of INC won in this seat by defeating the SWP candidate by a margin of 8913 votes which was 3.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.03% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bhalke Bharat Tukaram of SWP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 37363 votes which was 19.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SWP had a vote share of 56.2% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 252. Pandharpur Assembly segment of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. Solapur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 71.23%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.76%, while it was 68.8 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.53%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 328 polling stations in 252. Pandharpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 289.

Extent: 252. Pandharpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Solapur district of Maharashtra: Mangalvedhe Tehsil, Pandharpur Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle- Kasegaon, Pandharpur and Pandharpur (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Pandharpur is: 17.4671 75.4268.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pandharpur results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.