Pandharpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पंढरपूर): Paricharak Sudhakar Ramchandra of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Pandharpur (पंढरपूर) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

October 24, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Paricharak Sudhakar Ramchandra
LEADING

Detailed Results
252. Pandharpur (पंढरपूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Solapur district of Maharashtra and is part of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.83% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.02%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,33,397 eligible electors, of which 1,74,052 were male, 1,59,342 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 537 service voters had also registered to vote.

Pandharpur Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NCP
5014
48.41%
Bhalake Bharat Tukaram
BJP
4218
40.72%
Paricharak Sudhakar Ramchandra
IND
1126
10.87%
Autade Samadhan Mahadeo
IND
--
0.00%
Pratap Pandurang Kamble
IND
--
0.00%
Mane Santosh Mahadev
IND
--
0.00%
Nishikant Bandu Patil
IND
--
0.00%
Prof. Engineer Namdeo Shekappa Thorbole Patil
IND
--
0.00%
Sunil Suresh Gore
IND
--
0.00%
Sudarshan Raychand Khandare
BSP
--
0.00%
Sarvagod Sarika Ravindra
VBA
--
0.00%
Khadatare Dattatraya Tatya
INC
--
0.00%
Kalunge Shivajirao Bajirao
IND
--
0.00%
Adv.lokare Shivlal Krishna
BVA
--
0.00%
Adv.aavchare Maruti Krishna
IND
--
0.00%
Abdul Rauf Jafar Mulani
IND
--
0.00%
Annasaheb Sukhadev Maske
BMHP
--
0.00%
Aware Siddheshwar Bharat
IND
--
0.00%
Hanamant Vitthal Birajdar
IND
--
0.00%
Birappa Madhukar Mote
IND
--
0.00%
Birappa Ishwar Waghmode
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,02,914 eligible electors, of which 1,59,167 were male, 1,43,746 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 537 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,74,527.

Pandharpur has an elector sex ratio of 915.49.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhalake Bharat Tukaram of INC won in this seat by defeating the SWP candidate by a margin of 8913 votes which was 3.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.03% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Bhalke Bharat Tukaram of SWP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 37363 votes which was 19.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SWP had a vote share of 56.2% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes and the in the 252. Pandharpur Assembly segment of Solapur Lok Sabha constituency. Solapur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 21 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 71.23%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 75.76%, while it was 68.8 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.53%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 328 polling stations in 252. Pandharpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 289.

Extent: 252. Pandharpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Solapur district of Maharashtra: Mangalvedhe Tehsil, Pandharpur Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle- Kasegaon, Pandharpur and Pandharpur (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Pandharpur is: 17.4671 75.4268.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Pandharpur results.

