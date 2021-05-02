Pandua Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

192. Pandua (पांडुआ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Hooghly district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Pandua is part of 28. Hooghly Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,70,346 eligible electors, of which 1,34,565 were male, 1,35,769 female and 12 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pandua in 2021 is 1009.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,45,026 eligible electors, of which 1,23,715 were male, 1,21,309 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,07,334 eligible electors, of which 1,05,884 were male, 1,01,450 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pandua in 2016 was 163. In 2011, there were 110.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Amjad Hossain Sk. of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Saiyad Rahim Nabi of TMC by a margin of 1,392 votes which was 0.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 43.68% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Amjad Hossain Sk. of CPIM won in this seat defeating Nargis Begum of TMC by a margin of 397 votes which was 0.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 46.64% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 192. Pandua Assembly segment of Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Hooghly Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Hooghly Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Pandua are: Amjad Hossain Sk (CPIM), Partha Sharma (BJP), Mina Roy (BSP), Dr Ratna De Nag (TMC), Paban Mazumder (SUCOIC), Balai Saren (APOI), Sk Nasiruddin (LJP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.39%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.5%, while it was 87.74% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 4 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 376 polling stations in 192. Pandua constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 280. In 2011 there were 258 polling stations.

EXTENT:

192. Pandua constituency comprises of the following areas of Hooghly district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Pandua. It shares an inter-state border with Hooghly.

The total area covered by Pandua is 269 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pandua is: 23°04’45.5"N 88°15’12.6"E.

