Panery Candidate List: Key Contests in Panery Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Panery constituency are: Biswajit Daimary of BJP, Karuna Kanta Swargiary of BPF

Panery Assembly constituency in Udalguri district of Assam goes to the polls on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Panery seat is part of the Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Kamali Basumatari of BOPF won from this seat beating Nanda Ram Baro of IND by a margin of 15,802 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Kamali Basumatari of BOPF won from this this constituency defeating Santiuse Kujur of INC by a margin of 556 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Mangaldoi Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Panery Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 25, 2021, 14:50 IST