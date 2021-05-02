Panery Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

64. Panery (पनरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Udalguri district of Assam. It shares a border with Bhutan. Panery is part of 8. Mangaldoi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 66.6%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,55,257 eligible electors, of which 78,221 were male, 77,035 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Panery in 2021 is 985.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,32,355 eligible electors, of which 68,226 were male, 64,129 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,25,210 eligible electors, of which 63,987 were male, 61,223 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Panery in 2016 was 124. In 2011, there were 263.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Kamali Basumatari of BPF won in this seat by defeating Nanda Ram Baro of IND by a margin of 15,802 votes which was 14.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 35.93% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kamali Basumatari of BPF won in this seat defeating Santiuse Kujur of INC by a margin of 556 votes which was 0.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BPF had a vote share of 41.36% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 64. Panery Assembly segment of Mangaldoi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mangaldoi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Panery are: Karuna Kanta Swargiary (BPF), Biswajit Daimary (BJP), Bhumitra Kachari (VPI), Swarnalata Chaliha (SUCIC), Bapan Banik (IND), Biswajit Minj (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.73%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 81.32%, while it was 73.78% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 64. Panery constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 164. In 2011 there were 152 polling stations.

EXTENT:

64. Panery constituency comprises of the following areas of Udalguri district of Assam: Panery thana [excluding Hari Singa and Ambagaon (Part) mouzas] in Mangaldoi sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Udalguri.

The total area covered by Panery is 458 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Panery is: 26°43’41.5"N 91°49’33.2"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Panery results.

