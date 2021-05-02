Panihati Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

111. Panihati (पनिहाटी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Panihati is part of 16. Dum Dum Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.54%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,30,748 eligible electors, of which 1,14,646 were male, 1,16,098 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Panihati in 2021 is 1013.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,09,894 eligible electors, of which 1,05,418 were male, 1,04,471 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,739 eligible electors, of which 97,020 were male, 89,721 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Panihati in 2016 was 248. In 2011, there were 161.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Nirmal Ghosh of TMC won in this seat by defeating Sanmoy Bandyopadhyay of INC by a margin of 3,030 votes which was 1.84% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.69% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Nirmal Ghosh of TMC won in this seat defeating Ahibhusan (Dulal)Chakraborty of CPIM by a margin of 31,432 votes which was 20.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 58.34% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 111. Panihati Assembly segment of Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Dum Dum Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Dum Dum Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Panihati are: Tapas Majumder (INC), Nirmal Ghosh (TMC), Bhaskar Roy (BSP), Sanmoy Bandyopadhyay (BJP), Manisha Dasgupta (SUCOIC), Imran Khan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.45%, while it was 81.17% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 325 polling stations in 111. Panihati constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 252. In 2011 there were 224 polling stations.

EXTENT:

111. Panihati constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: Ward Nos.1 to 14, 16, 17 and 22 to 34 of Panihati (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Panihati is 24 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Panihati is: 22°41’59.3"N 88°23’41.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Panihati results.

