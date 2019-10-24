Panipat City Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पानीपत सिटी): Parmod Kumar Vij of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Panipat City (पानीपत सिटी ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Panipat district of Haryana and is part of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.97% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.94%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,20,440 eligible electors, of which 1,17,621 were male, 1,02,814 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 132 service voters had also registered to vote.

Panipat City Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 33500 100.00% Parmod Kumar Vij LEADING IND -- 0.00% Dilbag Singh IND -- 0.00% Neelam Pranami NOTA -- 0.00% Nota IND -- 0.00% Swami Agnivesh IND -- 0.00% Rajender Jindi Bhai JJP -- 0.00% Jaidev Naultha BSP -- 0.00% Ramesh Singla LKSK(P) -- 0.00% Vijay Kumar Kalra SHP -- 0.00% Mohit Arora INC -- 0.00% Sanjay Aggarwal INLD -- 0.00% Suresh Saini

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,03,410 eligible electors, of which 1,09,539 were male, 93,871 female and 5 voters of the third gender. A total of 132 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,44,053.

Panipat City has an elector sex ratio of 874.11.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Rohita Rewri of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 53721 votes which was 38.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 66.49% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Balbir Pal Shah of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 12159 votes which was 12.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 38.42% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 25. Panipat City Assembly segment of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. Karnal Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 12 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 45%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.59%, while it was 65.57 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -23.59%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 194 polling stations in 25. Panipat City constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 179.

Extent: 25. Panipat City constituency comprises of the following areas of Panipat district of Haryana: Panipat (Municpal Council + OG) of Panipat Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Panipat City is: 29.3815 76.9634.

