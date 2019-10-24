Panipat Rural Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पानीपत ग्रामीण): Mahipal Dhanda of BJP Leads

Panipat Rural (पानीपत ग्रामीण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Panipat district of Haryana and is part of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency.

Panipat Rural Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 51938 44.61% Mahipal Dhanda LEADING JJP 29813 25.61% Devender Kadian IND 12389 10.64% Sandeep Bhardwaj INC 8463 7.27% Om Parkash Jain BSP 6088 5.23% Balkar Malik LKSK(P) 3438 2.95% Lakhmi Chand INLD 1550 1.33% Kuldeep Rathee CPI 953 0.82% Jamshed Rana NOTA 678 0.58% Nota SHP 330 0.28% Virender Singh Gahalyan IND 313 0.27% Mahipal RJP(E) 271 0.23% Pale Ram Kashyap IND 195 0.17% Rajesh Bursham

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.86% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.94%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,42,423 eligible electors, of which 1,31,732 were male, 1,10,689 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 431 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,03,657 eligible electors, of which 1,11,907 were male, 91,750 female and 2 voters of the third gender. A total of 431 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,26,347.

Panipat Rural has an elector sex ratio of 840.26.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Mahipal Dhanda of BJP won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 36132 votes which was 23.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.07% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Om Prakash Jain of IND won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 6636 votes which was 6.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 24.75% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 24. Panipat Rural Assembly segment of Karnal Lok Sabha constituency. Karnal Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 24 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.3%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 76.07%, while it was 76.01 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.77%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 237 polling stations in 24. Panipat Rural constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 189.

Extent: 24. Panipat Rural constituency comprises of the following areas of Panipat district of Haryana: Rural KC Panipat of Panipat Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Panipat Rural is: 29.3873 76.9294.

