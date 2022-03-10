Paniyara Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Gyanendra Singh of BJP Leading at 11 AM

Live election results updates of Paniyara seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 14 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Harinarayan (IND), Praveen (IND), Prafull (IND), Chhedi Majdoor (IND), Omprakash Chaurasia (BSP), Krishnabhan (SP), Shardendu Kumar Pandey (INC), Gyanendra Singh (BJP), Awdhesh Singh Saithwar (AAP), Ramchandra (AJPI), Shatrudhan Singh Nishad (ASAPA), Shamshad Aalam (AIMIM), Suresh Chand (BASP), Ajay Kumar Dwivedi (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.3%, which is 0.13% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Gyanendra of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.319 Paniyara (पनियारा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh. Paniyara is part of Maharajganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.26% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,70,525 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,03,078 were male and 1,67,426 female and 21 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Paniyara in 2019 was: 824 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,49,041 eligible electors, of which 2,16,242 were male,1,82,479 female and 24 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,62,171 eligible electors, of which 1,98,865 were male, 1,63,306 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Paniyara in 2017 was 174. In 2012, there were 0 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Gyanendra of BJP won in this seat defeating Ganesh Shanker Pandey of BSP by a margin of 67,491 which was 27.67% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.92% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Deo Narayan Urf G M Singh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Gyanendra of BJP by a margin of 4,083 votes which was 1.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 26.56% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 319 Paniyara Assembly segment of the 63. Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency. Pankaj Choudhary of BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat defeating Akhilesh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Maharajganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 22 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.3%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.17%, while it was 58.33% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Paniyara went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.319 Paniyara Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 372. In 2012, there were 341 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.319 Paniyara comprises of the following areas of Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 3 Partawal, 5 Paniyra and 6 Katarari of 4 Maharajganj Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Paniyara constituency, which are: Maharajganj, Ramkola, Pipraich, Caimpiyarganj, Pharenda. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Paniyara is approximately 527 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Paniyara is: 27°00’03.6"N 83°32’09.2"E.

