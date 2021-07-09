Sister Not Included in Modi Cabinet, Pankaja Munde Finally Breaks Silence; Gets Emotional

BJP leader Pankaja Munde finally broke her silence on her sister, Pritam, a two-time MP from the Beed District of Maharashtra, not finding a place in Narendra Modi‘s new cabinet.

Shutting down the murmurs within a faction of BJP and the opposition, Pankaja stated that she believed ‘the party might have taken the right decision by inducting the right people in the cabinet.

In an emotional state, Pankaja told reporters that her father late Gopinath Munde’s life was also full of struggle and she will continue his fight and stand by the downtrodden.

After Shiv Sena cried foul over recruitment of Gopinath Munde’s aid and Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwat Karad as the minister of state instead of his daughter Pritam who has been MP for two terms and claimed that this is BJP’s ploy to end the careers of Pankaja, Pankaja Munde retorted by saying that no one has the potential to end her career.

She said there despite the speculations there is no divide within BJP, and there is no team Devendra and team Narendra within the party.

The party’s belief is to put the nation first, and then the party’s interest and lastly individual interests, and both Pankaja and Pritam have always abided by that dictum.

She further added that she is not unhappy just because her sister Pritam did not get a place in the cabinet expansion. Media reports claim that Pankaja said that they were not hoping for ministership and even congratulated Kharad on his induction.

