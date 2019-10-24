Pankaja Munde in Parli Election Results 2019: Pankaja Munde Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Daughter of senior state leader, Gopinateh Munde, Pankaja is the current minister of rural development, women and child welfare of Maharashtra, who is contesting state elections from Parli constituency in Beed district. She defeated her cousin Dhananjay Munde by a margin of 25,000 votes in the 2014 polls and is expected to lock horns with him against this time. A businesswoman in the sugar factory sector, Pankaja received the 'Powerful Politician' award in the year 2017. She has been integral to key activities of the party like the 'Punha Sangharsha Yatra' which was earlier led by her father in 1995.

