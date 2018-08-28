GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pankhuri Pathak Quits Samajwadi Party, Says ‘Suffocated in Current Environment ‘

Pathak's resignation came a day after she was dropped from the list of media panelists authorised to officially represent the party in print and electronic media.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2018, 3:49 PM IST
Pankhuri Pathak Quits Samajwadi Party, Says ‘Suffocated in Current Environment ‘
(Photo: Official Twitter handle of Pakhuri Pathak)
Accusing the party of digressing from its core ideology, Samajwadi Party leader Pankhuri Pathak has quit the party.

“I want to inform that my journey of 8 years with the Samajwadi Party ends today. I joined the party impressed by its leadership and ideology. Both have changed. And I feel suffocated in the current environment," Pathak tweeted.

Pathak was a prominent face on TV channels defending the party in the last few years. She was also active in the social media campaigns run by the SP during the last assembly elections in the state in 2017.

Pathak has said she is not joining any political party in the near future and would rather pursue her studies for now.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
