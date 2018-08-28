English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Pankhuri Pathak Quits Samajwadi Party, Says ‘Suffocated in Current Environment ‘
Pathak's resignation came a day after she was dropped from the list of media panelists authorised to officially represent the party in print and electronic media.
(Photo: Official Twitter handle of Pakhuri Pathak)
Accusing the party of digressing from its core ideology, Samajwadi Party leader Pankhuri Pathak has quit the party.
Pathak's resignation came a day after she was dropped from the list of media panelists authorised to officially represent the party in print and electronic media.
“I want to inform that my journey of 8 years with the Samajwadi Party ends today. I joined the party impressed by its leadership and ideology. Both have changed. And I feel suffocated in the current environment," Pathak tweeted.
Pathak was a prominent face on TV channels defending the party in the last few years. She was also active in the social media campaigns run by the SP during the last assembly elections in the state in 2017.
Pathak has said she is not joining any political party in the near future and would rather pursue her studies for now.
She has also dis-associated herself from #IsupportAkhilesh campaign run by the party on Tuesday. I joined the party impressed by its leadership and ideology. Both have changed. And I feel suffocated in the current environment"; Pathak tweeted.
Pathak was a prominent face on TV channels defending the party in the last few years. She was also active in the social media campaigns run by the SP during the last assembly elections in the state in 2017.
Pathak has said she is not joining any political party in the near future and would rather pursue her studies for now.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
