O Panneerselvam, K Palaniswami Move HC on Pugalenthi's Defamation Plaint

Top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami on Saturday moved the Madras High Court seeking to dispense with their personal appearance in a defamation plaint filed by expelled party spokesperson V Pugalenthi before a Special Court for trial of cases against MPs and MLAs. Paneerselvam, AIADMK coordinator, and Palaniswami, its joint coordinator, contended that the complaint is bad in law in as much as it is perverse and is liable to be quashed. It does not make out any prima facie case and none of the essential provisions of Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC have been made out by the complainant, they said. The complaint made on the basis of a communication from the party removing him from the position of official spokesperson and also expelling him from the primary membership does not satisfy the requirements of the sections.

The notice of removal is in the interest of the political party and not against the reputation of Pugalendhi, the petitioners added. Earlier, taking on file Pugalenthi's complaint, the Special Court issued summons to Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, former Chief Minister, and his deputy, respectively in the previous AIADMK regime asking them to appear before it on August 24. In the complaint, Pugalenthi sought the court to punish the two for offences under Sections 499 and 500 of the IPC for expelling him from primary membership of the AIADMK and accusing him of anti-party activities and violating its rules.

