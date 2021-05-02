Panruti Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

154. Panruti (पनरुति), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Puducherry. Panruti is part of 26. Cuddalore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.09%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.04%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,45,451 eligible electors, of which 1,19,454 were male, 1,25,962 female and 35 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Panruti in 2021 is 1054.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,26,257 eligible electors, of which 1,11,406 were male, 1,14,841 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,924 eligible electors, of which 97,280 were male, 96,644 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Panruti in 2016 was 32. In 2011, there were 38.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sathya.P of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Ponkumar of DMK by a margin of 3,128 votes which was 1.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 39.01% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.Sivakolunthu of DMDK won in this seat defeating Saba.Rajendran of DMK by a margin of 10,716 votes which was 6.64% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 50.91% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 154. Panruti Assembly segment of Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Cuddalore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Cuddalore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 14 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Panruti are: Rajendran R (AIADMK), Sivakozhundu P (DMDK), Velmurugan T (DMK), Subhashini R (NTK), Jaylani (MNM), Arulkumar R (IND), Kamadevan S (IND), Krishnaraj S (IND), Kumar D (IND), Govindasamy S (IND), Sumathi V (IND), Nagamani M (IND), Prakash R (IND), Velmurugan K (IND), Velmurugan R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.6%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.02%, while it was 83.26% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 154. Panruti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 251. In 2011 there were 232 polling stations.

EXTENT:

154. Panruti constituency comprises of the following areas of Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu: Panruti Taluk (Part) Paithambadi, Kavanur, Ulundamabattu, Enadirimangalam, Kurathi, Akkadavalli, Kandarakkottai (North), Pulavanur, Melkumaramangalam (South), Pagandai, Kongarayanur, Kolipakkam, Maligaimedu, Thirasu, Poondi, Thiruthuraiyur, Kayapakkam, Karumbur, Aviyanur, Alagapperumalkuppam, Oraiyur, Varinjipakkam, Panapakkam, Poongunam, Melkavarapattu, Kilkavarapattu, Perumalnaickenpalayam, Chittarasur, Palur, Elumedu, Lakshminarayanpuram, Kanisapakkam, Kottambakkam, Pandarakkottai, Manamthavizhnthaputhur, Sirugramam, Natham, Melarungunam, Rayarpalayam, Manappakkam, Anguchettipalayam, Sanniyasipettai, Eidanur, Ariyirundamangalam, Sundaravandi, Kilarungunam, Kilakuppam, Pallavarayanatham, Palappattu, Sirunangaivadi, Sathippattu, Semakottai, Kolapakkam and Veerapperumanallur villages. Melpattampakkam (TP), Nellikuppam (M), Panruti (M) and Thorapadi (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Cuddalore.

The total area covered by Panruti is 239 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Panruti is: 11°48’03.6"N 79°33’31.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Panruti results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam