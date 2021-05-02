Panskura Paschim Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

205. Panskura Paschim (Panskura West) (पंसकुरा पस्चिम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Panskura Paschim is part of 32. Ghatal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.47%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,73,597 eligible electors, of which 1,40,543 were male, 1,33,043 female and 11 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Panskura Paschim in 2021 is 947.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,46,695 eligible electors, of which 1,28,645 were male, 1,18,038 female and 12 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,678 eligible electors, of which 1,11,153 were male, 1,00,510 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Panskura Paschim in 2016 was 680. In 2011, there were 436.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Phiroja Bibi of TMC won in this seat by defeating Chittaranjan Dasthakur of CPI by a margin of 3,145 votes which was 1.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.19% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Omar Ali of TMC won in this seat defeating Nirmal Kumar Bera of CPI by a margin of 9,140 votes which was 4.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.97% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 205. Panskura Paschim Assembly segment of Ghatal Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Ghatal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Ghatal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Panskura Paschim are: Chittaranjan Dasthakur (CPI), Phiroja Bibi (TMC), Sintu Senapati (BJP), Preetilata Das Tewari (LJP), Sunil Kumar Jana (SUCOIC), Narayan Kinkar Mishra (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.03%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.79%, while it was 88.32% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 380 polling stations in 205. Panskura Paschim constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 296. In 2011 there were 277 polling stations.

EXTENT:

205. Panskura Paschim constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Panskura-I. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Panskura Paschim is 243 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Panskura Paschim is: 22°23’31.6"N 87°43’22.1"E.

