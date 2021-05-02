Panskura Purba Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

204. Panskura Purba (Panskura East) (पंसकुरा पुरब), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Panskura Purba is part of 30. Tamluk Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,36,139 eligible electors, of which 1,21,592 were male, 1,14,544 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Panskura Purba in 2021 is 942.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,15,781 eligible electors, of which 1,12,375 were male, 1,03,400 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,105 eligible electors, of which 98,553 were male, 87,552 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Panskura Purba in 2016 was 270. In 2011, there were 141.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sk Ibrahim Ali of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Biplab Roy Chowdhury of TMC by a margin of 4,767 votes which was 2.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 46.74% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Biplab Roy Chowdhury of TMC won in this seat defeating Amiya Kumar Sahoo of CPIM by a margin of 13,167 votes which was 8.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.71% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 204. Panskura Purba Assembly segment of Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Tamluk Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Tamluk Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Panskura Purba are: Ibrahim Ali Sk (CPIM), Debabrata Pattanayek (BJP), Biplab Roy Chowdhury (TMC), Chandramohan Manik (SUCOIC), Tarun Mandal (IUC), Bimal Poria (AMB), Samir Hossain (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.77%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.65%, while it was 87.97% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 330 polling stations in 204. Panskura Purba constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 254. In 2011 there were 233 polling stations.

EXTENT:

204. Panskura Purba constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Panskura-II. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Panskura Purba is 147 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Panskura Purba is: 22°26’34.1"N 87°49’36.8"E.

