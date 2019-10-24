Panvel Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पनवेल): Prashant Ramsheth Thakur of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

188. Panvel (पनवेल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Raigad district of Maharashtra and is part of Maval Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.14%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 5,54,827 eligible electors, of which 2,97,444 were male, 2,57,383 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 181 service voters had also registered to vote.

Panvel Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 99272 100.00% Prashant Ramsheth Thakur LEADING BMKP -- 0.00% Pravin Subhash Patil INPP -- 0.00% Rajeev Kumar Sinha IND -- 0.00% Sanjay Ganpat Chaudhari IND -- 0.00% Kantilal Harishchandra Kadu IND -- 0.00% Haresh Suresh Keni BVA -- 0.00% Adv. Manvendra Yallappa Vaidu IND -- 0.00% Arun Ram Mhatre BSP -- 0.00% Fulchand Mangal Kitke PWPI -- 0.00% Haresh Manohar Keni NOTA -- 0.00% Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 4,23,716 eligible electors, of which 2,27,057 were male, 1,96,659 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 181 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,66,533.

Panvel has an elector sex ratio of 865.32.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prashant Ramsheth Thakur of BJP won in this seat by defeating the PWPI candidate by a margin of 13215 votes which was 4.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.16% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Prashant Ramsheth Thakur of INC won in this seat by defeating the PWPI candidate by a margin of 12961 votes which was 7.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.1% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 188. Panvel Assembly segment of Maval Lok Sabha constituency. Maval Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 54.13%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.88%, while it was 61.64 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -12.75%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 563 polling stations in 188. Panvel constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 423.

Extent: 188. Panvel constituency comprises of the following areas of Raigad district of Maharashtra: Panvel Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Taloja, Morbe, Panvel, and Panvel (MC) .

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Panvel is: 19.0409 73.1568.



