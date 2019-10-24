Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Panvel Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पनवेल): Prashant Ramsheth Thakur of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Panvel (पनवेल) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Prashant Ramsheth Thakur
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Panvel Election Results 2019 Live Updates (पनवेल): Prashant Ramsheth Thakur of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Panvel (पनवेल) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

188. Panvel (पनवेल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Raigad district of Maharashtra and is part of Maval Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 6.34%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.14%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 5,54,827 eligible electors, of which 2,97,444 were male, 2,57,383 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 181 service voters had also registered to vote.

Panvel Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
99272
100.00%
Prashant Ramsheth Thakur
BMKP
--
0.00%
Pravin Subhash Patil
INPP
--
0.00%
Rajeev Kumar Sinha
IND
--
0.00%
Sanjay Ganpat Chaudhari
IND
--
0.00%
Kantilal Harishchandra Kadu
IND
--
0.00%
Haresh Suresh Keni
BVA
--
0.00%
Adv. Manvendra Yallappa Vaidu
IND
--
0.00%
Arun Ram Mhatre
BSP
--
0.00%
Fulchand Mangal Kitke
PWPI
--
0.00%
Haresh Manohar Keni
NOTA
--
0.00%
Nota

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 4,23,716 eligible electors, of which 2,27,057 were male, 1,96,659 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 181 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,66,533.

Panvel has an elector sex ratio of 865.32.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prashant Ramsheth Thakur of BJP won in this seat by defeating the PWPI candidate by a margin of 13215 votes which was 4.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.16% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Prashant Ramsheth Thakur of INC won in this seat by defeating the PWPI candidate by a margin of 12961 votes which was 7.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.1% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 188. Panvel Assembly segment of Maval Lok Sabha constituency. Maval Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 54.13%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.88%, while it was 61.64 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -12.75%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 563 polling stations in 188. Panvel constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 423.

Extent: 188. Panvel constituency comprises of the following areas of Raigad district of Maharashtra: Panvel Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Taloja, Morbe, Panvel, and Panvel (MC) .

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Panvel is: 19.0409 73.1568.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Panvel results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram