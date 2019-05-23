English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Panyam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Panyam (పాణ్యం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
138. Panyam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,88,031 voters of which 1,41,736 are male and 1,46,226 are female and 69 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Panyam, recorded a voter turnout of 74.41%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 71.95% and in 2009, 68.33% of Panyam's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gowru Charitha Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating sdlpi's candidate by a margin of 11,647 votes which was 5.76% of the total votes polled. Gowru Charitha Reddy polled a total of 2,02,038 (40.67%) votes.
INC's Katasani Ramabhupal Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 8914 (5.73%) votes. Katasani Ramabhupal Reddy polled 1,55,697 which was 40.67% of the total votes polled.
Panyam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: पाण्यम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and పాణ్యం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Panyam Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IPBP
--
--
Kumar Nayakanti
INC
--
--
Madanaboina Naga Madhu Yadav
SP
--
--
A Gowtham Krishna
JSP
--
--
Chintha Suresh Babu
AIFB
--
--
Shaik Abu Bakar Basha
AYCP
--
--
Bathula Seshasayana Reddy
BJP
--
--
G.S. Nagaraju
TDP
--
--
Gowru Charitha Reddy
IND
--
--
Kuruva Ravi Kumar
WPI
--
--
Shaik Gulam Mohiddin Jafurulla
IND
--
--
Nayakanti Kattubadi Jayanna
IND
--
--
Reddypogu Ayyanna
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
Katasani Rambhupal Reddy
