Papanasam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

172. Papanasam (पापनासम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Papanasam is part of 28. Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.48%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.72%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,60,832 eligible electors, of which 1,27,304 were male, 1,33,512 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Papanasam in 2021 is 1049.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,40,357 eligible electors, of which 1,19,141 were male, 1,21,206 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,203 eligible electors, of which 99,376 were male, 98,824 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Papanasam in 2016 was 185. In 2011, there were 149.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Doraikkannu R of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Loganathan T R of INC by a margin of 24,365 votes which was 13.35% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.26% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, R. Doraikkannu of AIADMK won in this seat defeating M. Ramkumar of INC by a margin of 18,007 votes which was 11.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.47% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 172. Papanasam Assembly segment of Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Mayiladuthurai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Mayiladuthurai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Papanasam are: Gopinathan, K (AIADMK), Dr Jawahirullah, M H (DMK), Krishnakumar, N (NTK), Shantha, K (MNM), Muthukumar, R (AMPK), Mehraj Banu, N (AIJMK), Rengasamy, M (AMMK), Gopi, N (IND), Gopinathan, R (IND), Xavier, S (IND), Thiyagarajan, V (IND), Raja, A (IND), Raja, A M (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.76%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.97%, while it was 80.83% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 172. Papanasam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 289. In 2011 there were 252 polling stations.

EXTENT:

172. Papanasam constituency comprises of the following areas of Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu: Papanasam Taluk Kumbakonam Taluk (Part) Nagagudi, Valaiyapettai, Thiruvalanjuli, Sundaraperumalkoil- Thenpathi, Vellalapillayampettai, Thiruvalanjuli Thattimal, Patteeswaram and Vaniyakarambai villages. Swamimalai (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Thanjavur.

The total area covered by Papanasam is 421 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Papanasam is: 10°50’21.1"N 79°15’03.2"E.

