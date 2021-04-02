Pappireddippatti Candidate List: Key Contests in Pappireddippatti Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Pappireddippatti Assembly constituency in DHARMAPURI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Pappireddippatti seat is part of the Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the West Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Palaniyappan. P of ADMK won from this seat beating Sathiyamoorthy. A of PMK by a margin of 12,713 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Palaniappan P of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Mullaiventhan V of DMK by a margin of 10,489 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency PMK was ahead in the Pappireddippatti Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls PMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Pappireddippatti constituency are: A. Govindasamy of AIADMK, M. Prabhu Rajasekar of DMK, P. Palaniappan of AMMK, V. Srinivasan of MNM, Ramesh of NTK