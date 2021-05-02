Pappireddippatti Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

60. Pappireddippatti (पैपिरेडिप्टीपट्टी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Pappireddippatti is part of 10. Dharmapuri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,65,074 eligible electors, of which 1,32,778 were male, 1,32,287 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Pappireddippatti in 2021 is 996.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,43,367 eligible electors, of which 1,23,099 were male, 1,20,264 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,08,537 eligible electors, of which 1,06,614 were male, 1,01,923 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Pappireddippatti in 2016 was 221. In 2011, there were 131.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Palaniyappan. P of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Sathiyamoorthy. A of PMK by a margin of 12,713 votes which was 6.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 35.56% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Palaniappan P of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Mullaiventhan V of DMK by a margin of 10,489 votes which was 6.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.39% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, PMK got the most votes in 60. Pappireddippatti Assembly segment of Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency. PMK won the Dharmapuri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, PMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Dharmapuri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Pappireddippatti are: Gopi K (BSP), Govindasamy A (AIADMK), Prabhurajasekar M (DMK), Srinivasan (MNM), Palaniappan P (AMMK), Murugan R (AMPK), Ramesh R (NTK), Anand Kumar K (IND), Elango S (IND), Govindasamy R (IND), Selvam P (IND), Palaniyappan R (IND), Manivannan K (IND), Murugan S (IND), Veeramani T (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 82.15%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.84%, while it was 80.96% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 60. Pappireddippatti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 307. In 2011 there were 246 polling stations.

EXTENT:

60. Pappireddippatti constituency comprises of the following areas of Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu: Dharmapuri Taluk (Part) K.Naduhalli, Nallanahalli, Konanginaickanahalli, Vellalapatti, Andihalli, Krishnapuram, Pulidikarai, Kondampatti, Kuppur, Haledharmapuri, Settikarai, Naickanahalli, Akkamanahalli, Mookanur, Vellolai, Ungaranhalli, Noolahalli, Mukkalnaickanahalli, Vathalamalai, Thippireddihalli, Veppilaimuthempatti, Kondagarahalli and Kukkalmalai villages. Pappireddippatti Taluk (Part) Maniyabadi, Singirihalli, Kerekodahalli, Chintalpadi, Linginaickenhalli, Bosinaickenhalli, Nallagudlahalli, Gedakarahally, Kadathur, Madathahally, Buddireddipatti, Basuvapuram, Gurubarahalli, Thinnahalli, Balasamudram, Peddur, Sikkampatti, Gopichettipalayam, Papichettipatti, Annamalaipatty, Allalapatty, Tenkaraikottai, Thurinjihalli, Rameyanahalli, Pethasamudram, Thadhanur, Obilinayakkanahalli, Thalanatham, Kettureddipatty, Mottankurichi, Sunkarahalli, Unisenahalli, Battalamalai, Regadahalli, Mekalanayakanahalli, Pappambadi, Pudupatti, Alapuram, Menasi, Pudinattam, Gundalamaduvu, Kadiripuram, Kumbarahalli, Bommidi, Vellalapatti, B.Pallipatti, Jangalahalli, Bairanatham, Devarajapalayam, Molayanur, Venkatesamudram, Kolimekkenur, Adigarapatty, Thadampatti, Kavandampatty, Mookkareddipatti, Irulapatty, A. Pallipatti, Naranapuram, Gopalapuram, Bothakkadu, Sembiyanur, Ajjampatty and Kadaranampatty villages. Kadathur (TP), B.Mallapuram (TP) and Pappireddipatti (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Dharmapuri.

The total area covered by Pappireddippatti is 778 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Pappireddippatti is: 12°02’42.4"N 78°17’09.6"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Pappireddippatti results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam