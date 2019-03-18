'Pappu's Pappi’: Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma's Sexist Jibe at Priyanka Gandhi

Sexism seems to be the flavour of the election season. After BJP MP Harish Dwivedi comment on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s sartorial choices, a video has surfaced of union culture minister Mahesh Sharma describing the Congress leader as “Pappu (Rahul Gandhi’s) Pappi”.“Pappu (Rahul Gandhi) says he wants to become a PM. So now Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav and now Pappu’s Pappi have also come. Wasn’t Priyanka a daughter of the nation before? Wasn’t she Congress’ daughter?” Sharma purportedly says in the video shot during a public meet in Uttar Pradesh’s Sikandrabad.The union minister also launched an attack against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. “Even if Mamata Banerjee came here and did the kathak and the Karnataka CM sang a song, who will watch,” he said and added that Narendra Modi is “above all these leaders”.This is not the first time that Sharma has landed in a controversy over his remarks. Just last week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar MP kicked up a row, saying, “If God who created us cannot fulfil your wishes then how could an MP.”