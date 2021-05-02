Para Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

245. Para (पैरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purulia district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Dhanbad, Bokaro Districts). Para is part of 35. Purulia Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 32.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.38%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,43,677 eligible electors, of which 1,25,905 were male, 1,17,769 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Para in 2021 is 935.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,16,322 eligible electors, of which 1,13,736 were male, 1,02,582 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,196 eligible electors, of which 97,200 were male, 86,996 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Para in 2016 was 96. In 2011, there were 53.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Umapada Bauri of TMC won in this seat by defeating Dinanath Bauri of CPIM by a margin of 13,878 votes which was 7.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 47.59% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Umapada Bauri of INC won in this seat defeating Dipak Bauri of CPIM by a margin of 586 votes which was 0.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.6% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 245. Para Assembly segment of Purulia Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Purulia Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIFB got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Purulia Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Para are: Umapada Bauri (TMC), Nadiar Chand Bouri (BJP), Sudarshan Rajwar (BSP), Swapan Kumar Bauri (CPIM), Jagannath Bauri (SUCOIC), Babita Bouri (IND), Swapan Bauri (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.26%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.15%, while it was 79.28% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 337 polling stations in 245. Para constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 261. In 2011 there were 228 polling stations.

EXTENT:

245. Para constituency comprises of the following areas of Purulia district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Para and 2. CDB Raghunathpur-II. It shares an inter-state border with Purulia.

The total area covered by Para is 459 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Para is: 23°32’57.1"N 86°30’54.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Para results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam