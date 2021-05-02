Paramakudi Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

209. Paramakudi (परमाकुदी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Paramakudi is part of 35. Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.02%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.48%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,55,654 eligible electors, of which 1,26,590 were male, 1,29,048 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Paramakudi in 2021 is 1019.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,45,978 eligible electors, of which 1,22,424 were male, 1,23,535 female and 19 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,05,526 eligible electors, of which 1,02,744 were male, 1,02,782 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Paramakudi in 2016 was 480. In 2011, there were 441.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Muthiah.S.Dr of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Thisaiveeran.U of DMK by a margin of 11,389 votes which was 6.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 46.89% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sundararaj.S of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Ramprabu.R of INC by a margin of 34,606 votes which was 23.25% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 57.88% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 209. Paramakudi Assembly segment of Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Ramanathapuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Ramanathapuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Paramakudi are: Govindan V (BSP), Sadhan Prabhakar N (AIADMK), Selvi U (DMDK), Murugesan S (DMK), Karuppu Raja M (MNM), Sasikala S (NTK), Parthasarathi M (MIPA), Ramapandi C (IND), Udhayakumar M (IND), Udayakumar (IND), Kumar S (IND), Balamurugan S (IND), Murukesan K (IND), Ravisankar V (IND), Rajiv Gandhi K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.59%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 68.77%, while it was 72.49% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 209. Paramakudi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 301. In 2011 there were 247 polling stations.

EXTENT:

209. Paramakudi constituency comprises of the following areas of Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu: Paramakudi Taluk Kamuthi Taluk (Part) T.Punavasal, Vangarupuram, Perianaikkulam, Achankulam, A.Tharaikkudi, Vallandai, Eluvanur, Koodakkulam, Kakkudi, Nagaratharkurichi, Abiramam, Natham, Maraikkulam and Mandalamanickam villages. Abiramam (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Ramanathapuram.

The total area covered by Paramakudi is 911 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Paramakudi is: 9°28’54.5"N 78°43’20.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Paramakudi results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam