Paramathi-Velur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

95. Paramathi-Velur (परमथी-वेलूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Paramathi-Velur is part of 16. Namakkal Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.97%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,21,602 eligible electors, of which 1,06,841 were male, 1,14,756 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Paramathi-Velur in 2021 is 1074.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,08,633 eligible electors, of which 1,01,429 were male, 1,07,198 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,699 eligible electors, of which 92,293 were male, 94,406 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Paramathi-Velur in 2016 was 95. In 2011, there were 82.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Moorthiy K S of DMK won in this seat by defeating Rajendhiran R of AIADMK by a margin of 818 votes which was 0.47% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 42.45% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Thaniyarasu.U of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Vadivel.C of PMK by a margin of 31,018 votes which was 20.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.5% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 95. Paramathi-Velur Assembly segment of Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Namakkal Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Namakkal Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 27 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Paramathi-Velur are: Raman V (BSP), Sekar S (AIADMK), Moorthiy K S (DMK), Saminathan P P (AMMK), Sundaram S (USOIP), Natarajan K (MNM), Mani K (GPOI), Uvarani K (NTK), Karthikeyan N (IND), Kuzhandaivel K (IND), Sathiskumar D (IND), Samynathan G (IND), Seerangan P (IND), Sundaram N (IND), Sekar N (IND), Sekar R (IND), Thangarasu M (IND), Devandran G (IND), Nallappan K (IND), Papathi R (IND), Parthasarathy S (IND), Balasubramanian A (IND), Balaji R (IND), Prabhaharan M (IND), Periasamy R (IND), Moorthy M (IND), Jayakumar K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.14%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.07%, while it was 81.39% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 95. Paramathi-Velur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 250. In 2011 there were 227 polling stations.

EXTENT:

95. Paramathi-Velur constituency comprises of the following areas of Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu: Paramathi-Velur Taluk Tiruchengodu Taluk (Part) Agaram, Konnayar, Periyamanali, Kokkalai, Illuppili, Punjaipudupalayam, Koothampoondi Agraharam,Pullagound ampatti, Koothampoondi, Lattivadi, Manathi, Mavureddipatti, Thondipatti, Musiri, Puthur East and Bommanpatti villages. Namakkal Taluk (Part) Illaiyapuram village.. It shares an inter-state border with Namakkal.

The total area covered by Paramathi-Velur is 694 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Paramathi-Velur is: 11°12’09.0"N 78°00’00.4"E.

