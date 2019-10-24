Take the pledge to vote

Paranda Election Results 2019 Live Updates (परांडा): Tanaji Jaywant Sawant of SS Leading

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Paranda (परांडा) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:56 AM IST
SS
Tanaji Jaywant Sawant
LEADING

Detailed Results
Paranda Election Results 2019 Live Updates (परांडा): Tanaji Jaywant Sawant of SS Leading
243. Paranda (परांडा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Osmanabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.44%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,14,536 eligible electors, of which 1,67,775 were male, 1,46,760 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 769 service voters had also registered to vote.

Paranda Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
12958
49.40%
Tanaji Jaywant Sawant
NCP
9885
37.68%
Rahul Maharudra Mote
VBA
2590
9.87%
Suryakant Suresh Bhau Chandrakant Kambale
NOTA
222
0.85%
Nota
BSP
134
0.51%
Mahadeo Shankar Lokhande
BVA
127
0.48%
Gurudas Sambhaji Kamble
IND
97
0.37%
Sanket Vikramrao Chede
JD(S)
76
0.29%
Adv. Revan Vishwanath Bhosale
IND
62
0.24%
Baliram Shankarrao Chede
IND
47
0.18%
Padghan Nanasaheb Dnyanoba
IND
34
0.13%
Aryanraje Kisanrao Shinde

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,94,998 eligible electors, of which 1,58,978 were male, 1,36,018 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 769 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,68,195.

Paranda has an elector sex ratio of 874.74.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mote Rahul Maharudra of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 12389 votes which was 6.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 39.83% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mote Rahul Maharudra of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 6002 votes which was 3.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 46.42% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 243. Paranda Assembly segment of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency. Osmanabad Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.37%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.84%, while it was 67.01 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.47%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 369 polling stations in 243. Paranda constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 343.

Extent: 243. Paranda constituency comprises of the following areas of Osmanabad district of Maharashtra: Paranda Tehsil, Bhum Tehsil 3. Washi Tehsil

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Paranda is: 18.4613 75.5994.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Paranda results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
