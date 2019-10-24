Paranda Election Results 2019 Live Updates (परांडा): Tanaji Jaywant Sawant of SS Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

243. Paranda (परांडा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Osmanabad district of Maharashtra and is part of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.32% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.44%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,14,536 eligible electors, of which 1,67,775 were male, 1,46,760 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 769 service voters had also registered to vote.

Paranda Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 12958 49.40% Tanaji Jaywant Sawant LEADING NCP 9885 37.68% Rahul Maharudra Mote VBA 2590 9.87% Suryakant Suresh Bhau Chandrakant Kambale NOTA 222 0.85% Nota BSP 134 0.51% Mahadeo Shankar Lokhande BVA 127 0.48% Gurudas Sambhaji Kamble IND 97 0.37% Sanket Vikramrao Chede JD(S) 76 0.29% Adv. Revan Vishwanath Bhosale IND 62 0.24% Baliram Shankarrao Chede IND 47 0.18% Padghan Nanasaheb Dnyanoba IND 34 0.13% Aryanraje Kisanrao Shinde

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,94,998 eligible electors, of which 1,58,978 were male, 1,36,018 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 769 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,68,195.

Paranda has an elector sex ratio of 874.74.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mote Rahul Maharudra of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 12389 votes which was 6.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 39.83% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Mote Rahul Maharudra of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 6002 votes which was 3.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 46.42% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 243. Paranda Assembly segment of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency. Osmanabad Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 16 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.37%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 66.84%, while it was 67.01 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.47%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 369 polling stations in 243. Paranda constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 343.

Extent: 243. Paranda constituency comprises of the following areas of Osmanabad district of Maharashtra: Paranda Tehsil, Bhum Tehsil 3. Washi Tehsil

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Paranda is: 18.4613 75.5994.

