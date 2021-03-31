Parassala Candidate List: Key Contests in Parassala Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Parassala Assembly constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Parassala seat is part of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections C.K.Hareendrakumar (C.K.Hareendran) of CPM won from this seat beating A.T.George of INC by a margin of 18,566 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections A.T. George of INC won from this this constituency defeating Anavoor Nagappan of CPM by a margin of 505 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thiruvananthapuram Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Parassala Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Parassala constituency are: C. K. Hareendran of CPI(M), Ansajitha Russal of CONG, Karamana Jayan of BJP