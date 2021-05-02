Parassala Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

137. Parassala (परसला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with Tamilnadu (Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari Districts). Parassala is part of 20. Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.55%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 92.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,19,131 eligible electors, of which 1,05,183 were male, 1,13,948 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Parassala in 2021 is 1083.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,10,162 eligible electors, of which 1,00,824 were male, 1,09,338 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,88,442 eligible electors, of which 90,256 were male, 98,186 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Parassala in 2016 was 1,347. In 2011, there were 877.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, C.K.Hareendrakumar (C.K.Hareendran) of CPIM won in this seat by defeating A.T.George of INC by a margin of 18,566 votes which was 11.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 44.41% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, A.T. George of INC won in this seat defeating Anavoor Nagappan of CPIM by a margin of 505 votes which was 0.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.8% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 137. Parassala Assembly segment of Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thiruvananthapuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Parassala are: An Sajitha Ressal R K (INC), J R Jayakumar (BSP), Karamana Jayan (BJP), C K Hareendran (CPIM), Shaju Paliyodu (IND), Selvaraj J R (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.43%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.17%, while it was 71.8% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 137. Parassala constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 173. In 2011 there were 166 polling stations.

EXTENT:

137. Parassala constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvananthapuram district of Kerala: Amboori, Aryancode, Kallikkad, Kollayil, Kunnathukal, Ottasekharamangalam, Parassala, Perumkadavila and Vellarada Panchayats in Neyyattinkara Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvananthapuram.

The total area covered by Parassala is 317 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Parassala is: 8°28’08.8"N 77°11’15.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Parassala results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Kerala Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam