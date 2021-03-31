Paravur Candidate List: Key Contests in Paravur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Paravur Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Paravur seat is part of the Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections V D Satheesan of INC won from this seat beating Sarada Mohan of CPI by a margin of 20,634 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Adv.V.D.Satheesan of INC won from this this constituency defeating Pannian Raveednran of CPI by a margin of 11,349 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Ernakulam Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Paravur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Paravur constituency are: M. T. Nixon of CPI, V. D. Satheesan of CONG, A. B. Jayaprakash of BDJS