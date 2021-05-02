Paravur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

78. Paravur (पारावुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Ernakulam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Paravur is part of 12. Ernakulam Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,01,317 eligible electors, of which 97,606 were male, 1,03,711 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Paravur in 2021 is 1063.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,91,307 eligible electors, of which 92,340 were male, 98,967 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,172 eligible electors, of which 83,059 were male, 88,113 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Paravur in 2016 was 292. In 2011, there were 232.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, V D Satheesan of INC won in this seat by defeating Sarada Mohan of CPI by a margin of 20,634 votes which was 12.85% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.7% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Adv.V.D.Satheesan of INC won in this seat defeating Pannian Raveednran of CPI by a margin of 11,349 votes which was 7.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.78% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 78. Paravur Assembly segment of Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Ernakulam Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Ernakulam Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Paravur are: M T Nixon (CPI), N K Biju (BSP), V D Satheesan (INC), A B Jayaprakash (BDJS), Prasanth (IND), Sathyanesan Ezhikkara (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.15%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.94%, while it was 84.2% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 78. Paravur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 162. In 2011 there were 154 polling stations.

EXTENT:

78. Paravur constituency comprises of the following areas of Ernakulam district of Kerala: North Paravur Municipality and Chendamangalam, Chittattukara, Ezhikkara, Kottuvally, Puthenvelikkara, Varappuzha and Vadakkekara Panchayats in Paravoor Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Ernakulam.

The total area covered by Paravur is 114 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Paravur is: 10°07’51.2"N 76°14’37.3"E.

