Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Parbhani Election Results 2019 Live Updates (परभणी): Counting of Votes Begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Parbhani (परभणी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
SS
Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Parbhani Election Results 2019 Live Updates (परभणी): Counting of Votes Begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Parbhani (परभणी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

96. Parbhani (परभणी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Parbhani district of Maharashtra and is part of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency.

Parbhani Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SS
7473
74.41%
Dr. Rahul Vedprakash Patil
IND
713
7.10%
Suresh Kundlikrao Nagre
VBA
666
6.63%
Mohammad Gouse Zain
INC
659
6.56%
Deshmukh Raviraj Ashokrao
MNS
109
1.09%
Sachin Bhimrao Patil
BMKP
83
0.83%
Vinod Anna Rangnatharao Bhosale
AIMIM
69
0.69%
Ali Khan Moin Khan
BSP
56
0.56%
Pratibha Pramod Meshram
NOTA
41
0.41%
Nota
IND
38
0.38%
Sangita Prabhakar Jagade
IND
36
0.36%
Govind Bhaiya Ramrao Deshmukh Pedgaonkar
IND
31
0.31%
Shamim Khan Naseer Khan
PJP
25
0.25%
Bodhane Shivling Mahadapa
IND
22
0.22%
Adv. Afzal Baig Sahab
IND
12
0.12%
Abdul Zameer Jammu Boss
IND
10
0.10%
Sk. Ali Sk. Nabi

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.95% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.34%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,06,239 eligible electors, of which 1,58,522 were male, 1,47,716 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 160 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,78,377 eligible electors, of which 1,46,449 were male, 1,31,928 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 160 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,68,357.

Parbhani has an elector sex ratio of 931.83.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Rahul Vedprakash Patil of SS won in this seat by defeating the AIMIM candidate by a margin of 26526 votes which was 13.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 37.59% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau of SS won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 20523 votes which was 12.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 40.58% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 96. Parbhani Assembly segment of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhani Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 26 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.22%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.4%, while it was 60.63 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.18%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 302 polling stations in 96. Parbhani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 287.

Extent: 96. Parbhani constituency comprises of the following areas of Parbhani district of Maharashtra: Parbhani Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Zari, Pingali, Parbhani and Parbhani (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Parbhani is: 19.3047 76.8157.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Parbhani results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram