Parbhani Election Results 2019 Live Updates (परभणी): Counting of Votes Begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Parbhani (परभणी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
96. Parbhani (परभणी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Parbhani district of Maharashtra and is part of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency.
- 2019 Results
Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.95% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 73.34%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,06,239 eligible electors, of which 1,58,522 were male, 1,47,716 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 160 service voters had also registered to vote.
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,78,377 eligible electors, of which 1,46,449 were male, 1,31,928 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 160 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,68,357.
Parbhani has an elector sex ratio of 931.83.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Rahul Vedprakash Patil of SS won in this seat by defeating the AIMIM candidate by a margin of 26526 votes which was 13.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 37.59% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau of SS won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 20523 votes which was 12.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 40.58% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 96. Parbhani Assembly segment of Parbhani Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhani Parliament seat was won by SS.
Number of contestants: A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 26 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.22%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 68.4%, while it was 60.63 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -6.18%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 302 polling stations in 96. Parbhani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 287.
Extent: 96. Parbhani constituency comprises of the following areas of Parbhani district of Maharashtra: Parbhani Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Zari, Pingali, Parbhani and Parbhani (MC).
Map location: The geographic coordinates of Parbhani is: 19.3047 76.8157.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Parbhani results.
