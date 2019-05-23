Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Parbhani Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Parbhani (परभणी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Parbhani Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Parbhani (परभणी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
17. Parbhani is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.14%. The estimated literacy level of Parbhani is 71.89%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

live

Status

party name
candidate name
SHS
Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau

SHS

Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,27,155 votes which was 10.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 49.77% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Adv Dudhgaonkar Ganeshrao Nagorao of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 65,418 votes which was 7.51% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 44.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.

Parbhani Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSP
--
--
Dr. Vaijnath Sitaram Phad
NCP
--
--
Rajesh Uttamrao Vitekar
CPI
--
--
Com. Rajan Kshirsagar
SBHP
--
--
Dr. Appasaheb Onkar Kadam
VBA
--
--
Alamgir Mohd. Khan
BRSP
--
--
Ad. Yashwant Rambhau Kasbe
BPSP
--
--
Kishor Namdeo Gaware
BMP
--
--
Uttamrao Pandurangrao Rathod
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sangita Kalyanrao Nirmal
BBKD
--
--
Santosh Govind Rathod
ANC
--
--
Subhash Ashokrao Ambhore (Dudhgaonkar)
BHMP
--
--
Shaikh Salim Shaikh Ibrahim
SGS
--
--
Harishchandra Dattu Patil
IND
--
--
Kishor Baburao Munnemanik
IND
--
--
Bobade Sakharam Gyanba
IND
--
--
Govind (Bhaiya) Ramrao Deshmukh,Pedgaonkar
SHS
--
--
Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.44% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.08% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Parbhani was: Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,45,901 men, 8,57,880 women and 11 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Parbhani Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Parbhani is: 19.2625 76.7718

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: परभनी, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); পরভানি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); परभणी, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); પરભાની, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பர்பானி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); పర్భనీ, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಪರ್ಭನಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); പർഭാനി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram