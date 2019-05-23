English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parbhani Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Parbhani (परभणी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
17. Parbhani is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.14%. The estimated literacy level of Parbhani is 71.89%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,27,155 votes which was 10.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 49.77% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Adv Dudhgaonkar Ganeshrao Nagorao of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 65,418 votes which was 7.51% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 44.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.44% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.08% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Parbhani was: Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,45,901 men, 8,57,880 women and 11 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Parbhani Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Parbhani is: 19.2625 76.7718
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: परभनी, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); পরভানি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); परभणी, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); પરભાની, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பர்பானி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); పర్భనీ, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಪರ್ಭನಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); പർഭാനി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau
Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau
BSP
--
--
Dr. Vaijnath Sitaram Phad
NCP
--
--
Rajesh Uttamrao Vitekar
CPI
--
--
Com. Rajan Kshirsagar
SBHP
--
--
Dr. Appasaheb Onkar Kadam
VBA
--
--
Alamgir Mohd. Khan
BRSP
--
--
Ad. Yashwant Rambhau Kasbe
BPSP
--
--
Kishor Namdeo Gaware
BMP
--
--
Uttamrao Pandurangrao Rathod
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sangita Kalyanrao Nirmal
BBKD
--
--
Santosh Govind Rathod
ANC
--
--
Subhash Ashokrao Ambhore (Dudhgaonkar)
BHMP
--
--
Shaikh Salim Shaikh Ibrahim
SGS
--
--
Harishchandra Dattu Patil
IND
--
--
Kishor Baburao Munnemanik
IND
--
--
Bobade Sakharam Gyanba
IND
--
--
Govind (Bhaiya) Ramrao Deshmukh,Pedgaonkar
SHS
--
--
Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau
