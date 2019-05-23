Parbhani Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name SHS Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau SHS Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau LEADING

Parbhani Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP -- -- Dr. Vaijnath Sitaram Phad NCP -- -- Rajesh Uttamrao Vitekar CPI -- -- Com. Rajan Kshirsagar SBHP -- -- Dr. Appasaheb Onkar Kadam VBA -- -- Alamgir Mohd. Khan BRSP -- -- Ad. Yashwant Rambhau Kasbe BPSP -- -- Kishor Namdeo Gaware BMP -- -- Uttamrao Pandurangrao Rathod NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Sangita Kalyanrao Nirmal BBKD -- -- Santosh Govind Rathod ANC -- -- Subhash Ashokrao Ambhore (Dudhgaonkar) BHMP -- -- Shaikh Salim Shaikh Ibrahim SGS -- -- Harishchandra Dattu Patil IND -- -- Kishor Baburao Munnemanik IND -- -- Bobade Sakharam Gyanba IND -- -- Govind (Bhaiya) Ramrao Deshmukh,Pedgaonkar SHS -- -- Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau

17. Parbhani is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.14%. The estimated literacy level of Parbhani is 71.89%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 1,27,155 votes which was 10.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 49.77% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Adv Dudhgaonkar Ganeshrao Nagorao of SS emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 65,418 votes which was 7.51% of the total votes polled. SS had a vote share of 44.26% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 64.44% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.08% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Parbhani was: Jadhav Sanjay (Bandu) Haribhau (SS) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,45,901 men, 8,57,880 women and 11 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Parbhani is: 19.2625 76.7718Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: परभनी, महाराष्ट्र (Hindi); পরভানি, মহারাষ্ট্র (Bengali); परभणी, महाराष्ट्र (Marathi); પરભાની, મહારાષ્ટ્ર (Gujarati); பர்பானி, மஹாராஷ்டிரா (Tamil); పర్భనీ, మహారాష్ట్ర (Telugu); ಪರ್ಭನಿ, ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರ (Kannada); പർഭാനി, മഹാരാഷ്ട്ര (Malayalam)