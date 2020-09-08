Parents' Association President's Health Sinks; Priyanka Gandhi Backs Stir Against Schools

Ghaziabad Parents' Association president Seema Tyagi was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday after her health deteriorated on the seventh day of their hunger strike against private schools in Ghaziabad. Chief Medical Superintendent of MMG Government Hospital, Dr Anurag Bhargav, said a team of doctors was sent to examine Tyagi on Monday but she refused to get herself checked. Parents are up in arms against the schools over the issue of the fee for the coronavirus lockdown period from April to June. According to association media incharge Vivek Tyagi, schools are demanding the fee of the three months.

Expressing concern over it, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too has lent support to the parents and demanded the state government's intervention in their interest. The Congress leader in a Facebook post on Monday said the condition of several protesting women was critical.

Gandhi said people of all sections are facing financial issue so the government should intervene and take a decision in the interest of parents and schoolchildren. She demanded that the government order private schools not to drop schoolchildren of they fail to pay their fee for the next three months. Congress district president Bijendra Yadav on Monday night met the parents and shared the concern expressed by Gandhi. Yadav assured the protesters that his party supports them in their protest and had carried out a protest candlelight march against the schools on Monday. The CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Kisan union also lent their support to the parents.

Earlier, a woman, Sadhana Singh, had fallen ill due to the strike but now she recuperated. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey too on Tuesday visited the hunger strike spot at the district headquarters and apprised them of the latest situation.

But the protesting parents refused to break their hunger strike. The matter of fee exemption has been sent to government for orders. When the administration receives order, action will be initiated, the DM added.