Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

In Pep Talk to Students, PM Modi Remembers Chandrayaan-2

Citing the moon mission as an example, Modi said setbacks were common but also temporary and one must keep toiling hard.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
In Pep Talk to Students, PM Modi Remembers Chandrayaan-2
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image : PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke about the Chandrayaan mission in his pep talk to students during Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Addressing the students at the event, where he shared tips on dealing with exam stress, PM Modi said he was advised to not attend the Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but he decided to be there to motivate the scientists at ISRO.

Citing the moon mission as an example, Modi said setbacks were common but also temporary and one must keep toiling hard.

India received a setback while attempting the soft landing on the south pole of the moon when it lost contact with its lander Vikram.

PM Modi, who was present with the scientists, had then too comforted them and lauded their efforts

An image of PM Modi with ISRO chairman K Sivan had gone viral, where he was seen comforting a visibly upset Sivan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram