In Pep Talk to Students, PM Modi Remembers Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke about the Chandrayaan mission in his pep talk to students during Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Addressing the students at the event, where he shared tips on dealing with exam stress, PM Modi said he was advised to not attend the Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but he decided to be there to motivate the scientists at ISRO.

Citing the moon mission as an example, Modi said setbacks were common but also temporary and one must keep toiling hard.

India received a setback while attempting the soft landing on the south pole of the moon when it lost contact with its lander Vikram.

PM Modi, who was present with the scientists, had then too comforted them and lauded their efforts

An image of PM Modi with ISRO chairman K Sivan had gone viral, where he was seen comforting a visibly upset Sivan.

