‘Parivartan Asche’: The Subtext in PM Modi’s Speech in Nandigram Neighbourhood Kanthi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-voltage rally in East Midnapore district’s Kanthi on Wednesday could be seen as an attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to shore up its prospects in the neighbouring Nandigram constituency, where party nominee Suvendu Adhikari will face chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a keenly watched contest.

“Didi, o Didi,” Modi addressed Banerjee in what has become his trademark style in recent election rallies, drawing a rousing welcome from around 200,000 attendees in Kanthi, which happens to be the home turf of the Adhikaris.

Banerjee is popularly called Didi, or elder sister, in political circles, and by her supporters and common voters alike.

Suvendu Adhikari, her aide-turned-rival who won the Nandigram seat in 2016 on a Trinamool Congress (TMC) ticket, and his father, Sisir Adhikari, who represents Kanthi in the Lok Sabha, were both present with Modi on stage. They were warmly greeted by the Prime Minister. About three months after his son jumped ship, Sisir Adhikari, too, abandoned the TMC and joined the BJP earlier this week.

PM Modi used the stage to touch upon the debate over injuries suffered by Banerjee during campaigning in Nandigram on March 10, an incident that has added fresh fuel to the politically charged atmosphere in the state. While Banerjee has alleged that her injuries are the outcome of a “deliberate attack”, the BJP has maintained it was an accident. It has said the CM was hurt after her car door closed on her, but she was using the incident to gain sympathy.

“Didi, you got a lot from Nandigram, but now you are defaming Nandigram by levelling wrong allegations on the people there. The people of Nandigram will not tolerate this insult,” PM Modi said, appearing to turn the tables on Banerjee who has also alleged a plot to kill her.

In 2011, massive agitations against land acquisition in Nandigram and Singur (Hooghly) helped Banerjee, who supported the protesters, end the 34-year Left rule in the state and install her government.

In Kanthi, Modi used his rally to sharpen his attack on the TMC over alleged corruption, saying its “jar of sins” was full to the brim, and that every person in the state had understood the “khela” of cut-money (commission).

His reference to “khela” comes at a time when Banerjee has popularised the phrase, “Khela Habe (game on)”, as her war cry this election season.

“May 2 (result day), Didi jachche, parivartan asche (Didi is leaving on May 2, change is coming),” Modi said.

THE NANDIGRAM DYNAMICS

A senior TMC leader said Banerjee will win Nandigram comfortably, as he dismissed the possible impact of the PM’s rally in Kanthi. “The BJP is doing Hindu polarisation in Block-2 of the seat with Suvendu Adhikari going to temples and singing bhajans. But that won’t be enough to win the seat. The TMC is confident of getting the lead in Block-1. It will be a comfortable victory for the CM here, as people will not vote for Suvendu when the CM is in fray. There is no anger amongst the people for Didi,” this leader said.

A section of political observers has given Banerjee the edge in Nandigram, where over 70,000 of the 270,000 total voters are Muslims. The Nandigram seat is in East Midnapore district, considered one of the bastions of the TMC.

But the BJP is hoping that the sentiment has shifted after Suvendu Adhikari, once a key aide to Banerjee who has influence in the region, joined the party. Meanwhile, Banerjee has shown her intent to accept every challenge head-on, setting the stage for the most high-profile election battle in the state with her announcement that she will contest Nandigram. In this context, the Prime Minister’s rally in neighbouring Kanthi, or Contai, is significant to tilt the narrative in the BJP’s favour. He had earlier predicted that “Mamata’s scooty will fall in Nandigram”.

RATCHETING UP THE RHETORIC

In the last of the four rallies for Phase 1 of the polls on March 27 (voting in the state will be held in eight phases), Modi said: “Khela nahi, seva hobe (No more games, now people’s service will begin).”

He alleged that the relief money the Centre sent after Cyclone Amphan hit Bengal last May was looted by TMC workers. He said the BJP will eliminate “cut money”, or commissions allegedly taken by local TMC leaders for welfare schemes, and use the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism to send money to people’s bank accounts. Immediately after a BJP government is formed in the state, the Centre will transfer three-year arrears of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to the bank accounts of the state’s farmers, while the government will implement the Har Ghar Jal (drinking water) scheme with speed,” Modi said. “West Bengal needs peace and only the BJP government can give that,” he added.