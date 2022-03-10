Parkash Singh Badal Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Parkash Singh Badal of SAD in the 2022 Punjab Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Parkash Singh Badal has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

In politics for 75 years, Badal’s inactivity during the 2019 LS polls and announcement of his son, Sukhbir, as the face of the SAD-BSP alliance led to speculation that he won’t contest. However, the 94-year-old SAD patriarch has contested for the 13th time. So far, he has lost only once, in 1967, with a margin of 57 votes. Badal shifted to Lambi on an SAD ticket in 1997, prior to which he had been contesting from Malout on a Congress ticket. He holds the record of being the CM five times, since 1997. In 2017, Badal defeated Amarinder Singh (Congress).

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Parkash Singh Badal is 94 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 15.1 crore and total liabilies of Rs 2.7 crore.

