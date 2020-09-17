Parl Panel Suggestion on Reservation in Outsourced Govt Jobs Can Have Key Implications. Here's How

The Parliamentary Committee for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled tribe has made an important recommendation for reservation in light of privatisation, outsourcing work and contractual employment in government jobs and public sector undertakings (PSUs).

But this more so in context of government broadcaster board of Prasar Bharati. The suggestions of the parliamentary committee, headed by BJP MP Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, could have significant and far reaching implications. It could put down the template for reservations while outsourcing jobs in government sectors, specially in Prasar Bharati, where many jobs are being increasingly outsourced.

A private contractor engaged by the government is under no compulsion to reserve jobs for members of SC and ST communities. Many have raised concerns over this pointing out that this reluctance while outsourcing jobs means Dalits and tribals lose out. Increasingly the government has been encouraging outsourcing jobs or lateral entry in Prasar Bharati and several other PSUs.

A key suggestion made has been by way of offering a solution to the issue. For example, the committee has recommends that “when BSNL being a principal employee enters into contract, there should be a contract clause for implementation of SC/ST reservation policy to be followed by the contractor while engaging the workers.”

The committee has also recommended that Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan and All India Radio prepare a schedule to dispose of all grievances of SC/ST employees pertaining to service matters. It also “recommended that the three should also hold periodic meetings with the SC/ST welfare associations to sort out issues of reservation.

These recommendations will have an impact ahead for other privatisations and outsourcing endevaours in other enterprises. Politically it is a significant step ahead of Bihar elections as well if adopted soon by the government.