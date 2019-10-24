Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Parli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (परळी): Dhananjay Panditrao Munde of NCP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Parli (परळी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
NCP
Dhananjay Panditrao Munde
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Parli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (परळी): Dhananjay Panditrao Munde of NCP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Parli (परळी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

233. Parli (परळी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Beed district of Maharashtra and is part of Beed Lok Sabha constituency.

Parli Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
NCP
43634
53.00%
Dhananjay Panditrao Munde
BJP
34006
41.30%
Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde
VBA
2236
2.72%
Bhimrao Munja Satpute
IND
594
0.72%
Raisoddin Jakiyoddin Pathan
VIP
392
0.48%
Bhagwat Babanrao Vaidya
BSP
271
0.33%
Anant Vaijnath Gaikwad
IND
219
0.27%
Bhagwat Ramkrushn Kakade
NOTA
207
0.25%
Nota
IND
193
0.23%
Shaikh Ejazbabar Ismail
IND
129
0.16%
Hidayat Sadekh Ali Sayyad
IND
94
0.11%
Sirajodin Liyakat Ali Kajhi Alias Batliwala
IND
90
0.11%
Pravin Sopan Maske
TSP
71
0.09%
Sadeque Muniroddin Shaikh
IND
65
0.08%
Dr. Vasant Raghunath Munde
IND
47
0.06%
Nabisab Sab Sayyed
IND
42
0.05%
Feroj Khan Pathan Khairati Khan Pathan
IND
41
0.05%
Dhananjay Sadashivrao Deshmukh

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.95%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,06,328 eligible electors, of which 1,61,151 were male, 1,45,177 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 506 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,74,439 eligible electors, of which 1,47,230 were male, 1,27,209 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 506 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,54,178.

Parli has an elector sex ratio of 900.88.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Munde Pankaja Gopinathrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 25895 votes which was 13.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.56% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 36062 votes which was 21.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.56% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 233. Parli Assembly segment of Beed Lok Sabha constituency. Beed Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.78%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.25%, while it was 65.77 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.47%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 335 polling stations in 233. Parli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 314.

Extent: 233. Parli constituency comprises of the following areas of Beed district of Maharashtra: Parli Tehsil, Ambajogai Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Bardapur, Ghatnandur.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Parli is: 18.7824 76.492.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Parli results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram