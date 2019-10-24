Parli Election Results 2019 Live Updates (परळी): Dhananjay Panditrao Munde of NCP Leads

233. Parli (परळी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Beed district of Maharashtra and is part of Beed Lok Sabha constituency.

Parli Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 43634 53.00% Dhananjay Panditrao Munde LEADING BJP 34006 41.30% Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde VBA 2236 2.72% Bhimrao Munja Satpute IND 594 0.72% Raisoddin Jakiyoddin Pathan VIP 392 0.48% Bhagwat Babanrao Vaidya BSP 271 0.33% Anant Vaijnath Gaikwad IND 219 0.27% Bhagwat Ramkrushn Kakade NOTA 207 0.25% Nota IND 193 0.23% Shaikh Ejazbabar Ismail IND 129 0.16% Hidayat Sadekh Ali Sayyad IND 94 0.11% Sirajodin Liyakat Ali Kajhi Alias Batliwala IND 90 0.11% Pravin Sopan Maske TSP 71 0.09% Sadeque Muniroddin Shaikh IND 65 0.08% Dr. Vasant Raghunath Munde IND 47 0.06% Nabisab Sab Sayyed IND 42 0.05% Feroj Khan Pathan Khairati Khan Pathan IND 41 0.05% Dhananjay Sadashivrao Deshmukh

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.95%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,06,328 eligible electors, of which 1,61,151 were male, 1,45,177 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 506 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,74,439 eligible electors, of which 1,47,230 were male, 1,27,209 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 506 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,54,178.

Parli has an elector sex ratio of 900.88.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Munde Pankaja Gopinathrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 25895 votes which was 13.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.56% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Pankaja Gopinathrao Munde of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 36062 votes which was 21.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.56% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 233. Parli Assembly segment of Beed Lok Sabha constituency. Beed Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.78%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.25%, while it was 65.77 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.47%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 335 polling stations in 233. Parli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 314.

Extent: 233. Parli constituency comprises of the following areas of Beed district of Maharashtra: Parli Tehsil, Ambajogai Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Bardapur, Ghatnandur.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Parli is: 18.7824 76.492.

