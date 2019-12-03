Parliament Bunking Paused Only for Amit Shah Speech as BJP MPs Ignore Rajnath Warning

Abject Absenteeism: Empty benches in both Houses of the Parliament has been a regular affair this Winter Session even when important issues were being discussed, be it Delhi pollution, economic slowdown or the transgender rights bill. On Tuesday, defence minister Rajnath Singh took it upon himself to rebuke the MPs for their absenteeism at the party’s parliamentary meeting, warning them that the PM too was upset up by this behaviour.

So, you would assume that the warning would have had an effect and that attendance on Tuesday would have improved. You would be wrong. The very next session after Singh’s remarks saw dismal attendance in both houses of the Parliament. In fact, the only time that the Rajya Sabha benches filled up was when Amit Shah walked in to speak on the SPG amendment bill.

Nishikant Dubey vs GDP: After his remark in Lok Sabha that GDP would not remain relevant in the future as it was not gospel truth like Ramayana or the Bible, BJP MP was, not unexpectedly, trolled mercilessly for what can only be described as a bizarre comment. Perhaps Dubey was the only one who did not expect that there would be jokes made at his expense.

The MP from Jharkhand's Godda constituency raised the issue of his trolling in the Lok Sabha during zero hour - time specified for the matters of “urgent public importance”. After explaining the “logic” for his comments on GDP, he asked the Speaker to provide him protection and also demanded a law to ban social media (yes, you read that right) because he had suffered “abusive comments”.

Permanent Jail: A day after innovative solutions like lynching, public hangings and castrations were discussed in Parliament to curtail rapes, Hema Malini came up with another recommendation: culprits should never be released from jail. She argued that the culprits should not be out of jail as they will again do the same thing. “He has got a devilish mind. He will instigate others. He will inspire others to do the same thing," the actor-politician said.

