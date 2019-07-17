Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Parliament Clears New Bill to Amend Companies Act, 2013

'The proposed amendments will lead to further promotion of ease of doing business, de-clogging of National Company Law Tribunal and Special Courts,' an official release said.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
Parliament Clears New Bill to Amend Companies Act, 2013
image for representation.
New Delhi: The government Wednesday approved a bill to amend the Companies Act, 2013. The bill would replace an ordinance issued in 2019.

"The proposed amendments will lead to further promotion of ease of doing business, de-clogging of National Company Law Tribunal and Special Courts," an official release said. The focus would be on serious cases of violations of the Act and ensuring enhanced compliance by corporates.

"The amendments will benefit law abiding corporates while simultaneously plugging gaps in the corporate governance and compliance framework enshrined in the Companies Act, 2013," the release said. The bill was cleared by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

