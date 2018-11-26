English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Disproportionate Assets' Likely to be Ground for Lawmakers' Disqualification
During the discussion, it was felt by participants that though there are rules in different legislatures requiring the members to declare their assets and liabilities soon after their election, there is no provision to ensure compliance of the same.
File photo of Parliament building. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: Implementing a Supreme Court order to set up a permanent mechanism to monitor source of income of lawmakers and to make disproportionate assets a fresh ground for their disqualification may require amendment in election laws, said most participants of a meet held on Monday to discuss the apex court directions.
Senior officials of the secretariats of both the Houses of Parliament, Legislative Department of the Law Ministry, the Election Commission and about 20 state legislatures attended the meeting held here.
Sources in Parliament said, during the discussion, it was felt by participants that though there are rules in different legislatures requiring the members to declare their assets and liabilities soon after their election, there is no provision to ensure compliance of the same.
Besides, there is no provision requiring such periodic declaration thereafter. Also, there is no provision under any Act of Parliament or rules of respective legislatures to disqualify members from the Legislatures on account of acquisition of disproportionate assets.
"The participants felt that the implementation of the direction of the apex court may require necessary amendment in the Representation of the People Act, 1951 making such disproportionate acquisition of assets a ground for disqualification from the membership of the House," a functionary explained.
The apex court, in its February 16, 2018 judgment had directed for the "creation of a permanent institutional mechanism to continuously monitor the assets and sources of the income of the legislators and their associates which include spouses and dependents."
It had also said that appropriate action be taken in case of disproportionate increase in their assets during the tenure of the membership, including disqualification from membership of the House.
Senior officials of the secretariats of both the Houses of Parliament, Legislative Department of the Law Ministry, the Election Commission and about 20 state legislatures attended the meeting held here.
Sources in Parliament said, during the discussion, it was felt by participants that though there are rules in different legislatures requiring the members to declare their assets and liabilities soon after their election, there is no provision to ensure compliance of the same.
Besides, there is no provision requiring such periodic declaration thereafter. Also, there is no provision under any Act of Parliament or rules of respective legislatures to disqualify members from the Legislatures on account of acquisition of disproportionate assets.
"The participants felt that the implementation of the direction of the apex court may require necessary amendment in the Representation of the People Act, 1951 making such disproportionate acquisition of assets a ground for disqualification from the membership of the House," a functionary explained.
The apex court, in its February 16, 2018 judgment had directed for the "creation of a permanent institutional mechanism to continuously monitor the assets and sources of the income of the legislators and their associates which include spouses and dependents."
It had also said that appropriate action be taken in case of disproportionate increase in their assets during the tenure of the membership, including disqualification from membership of the House.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Monday 26 November , 2018
CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Monday 26 November , 2018 CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Here’s Why Fans are Calling Captain America a Hypocrite
- Irrfan Khan Came to India Silently Returned After Performing Havan in Trimbakeshwar
- Hockey World Cup 2018 Schedule: Full Fixture List and Dates of All Matches
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Ride Review: Redefining Value For Money
- Women's T20 Could be Included in 2022 Commonwealth Games